Three Bangladeshi men killed in highway crash at LPT1 near Kuantan

KUANTAN: Three Bangladeshi men were killed and two others injured after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in skidded off the road at KM200.8 of the East Coast Highway (LPT1) near here yesterday.

Acting Kuantan police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the crash occurred around 7:30 pm, claiming the lives of driver Md Sabber Hasan, 30, and passengers Md Jahid Hasan, 21, and Abdullah, 24.

Initial investigations revealed the Toyota Avanza was heading from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to skid left. Two other passengers, Md Habib Bissas, 45, and Maniram Chandra Bas, 40, were injured and taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA).

Mohd Adli confirmed the driver lacked a valid license, and the vehicle’s road tax had expired since May 2025. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama