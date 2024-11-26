Three charged with trafficking over 11 kg of cannabis

MUAR: Three friends, including a Myanmar national, were charged in the Muar Magistrate’s Court today with trafficking over 11 kgs of cannabis in Kampung Temiang Bukit Treh earlier this month.

Mohd Faiz Husaini, 40, and Ridhwan Zulhilmi Hasan, 37, nodded after the charges were read out before Magistrate Suzana Mokhtar, while Shwe Aung Paspot, 32, showed no reaction due to his inability to understand Bahasa Malaysia.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The trio is accused of trafficking 11,497 gms of cannabis at the side of Jalan Muafakat Kampung Temiang Bukit Treh, Muar at 10.30 pm on Nov 16.

They were charged under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable by the death penalty or life imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death, to caning of not less than 15 strokes.

Deputy public prosecutor Nuraqilah Ahmad Rofaie appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented. The court did not offer bail.

The court has set Jan 2, 2025, for the next case mention, and for the appointment of a translator.