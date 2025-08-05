KLANG: Three members of the ‘Geng Along Jep’ believed to be involved in vehicle thefts around Selangor, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with possessing and concealing stolen property.

The charges were read separately before Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Wan Muhammad Kushairi Wan Roslei against Tomi Andhika Kosnanto, 25, Mohd Haffi Mohamad, 40, and Muhammad Razahin Zalan, 25.

Tomi Andhika and Mohd Haffi each faced two charges, while Muhammad Razahin was charged with one count.

Tomi Andhika pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing a 54-year-old woman of her car in Teluk Gadong Besar near here on March 19. The charge, under Section 392 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and is also liable to a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

He also claimed trial to a second charge of dishonestly concealing a stolen motorcycle in Taman Raja Uda on Dec 28, 2024. The offence, under Section 414 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Meanwhile, Mohd Haffi pleaded guilty to two charges - of concealing a stolen car at an apartment in Jalan Batu Nilam on April 11, and possessing a vehicle chassis on April 23.

He was charged under Section 414 of the Penal Code and Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine for the first offence, and a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, for the second.

Muhammad Razahin also pleaded guilty to a charge of concealing a stolen car in Rantau Panjang, Klang on April 19. He was charged under Section 414 of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutors Sulfie Abu Hassan and Nur Nadia Syuhada Rosli appeared for the prosecution, while all three accused were represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyer James Chan.

The prosecution offered bail amounts ranging from RM1,000 to RM7,000, but the defence appealed for lower bail, citing the accuseds’ lack of stable income, dependency on their families and the need to care for elderly parents.

The court later allowed bail between RM2,500 and RM6,000 for each accused and set case mention dates for June 11, 23 and 30.