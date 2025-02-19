Three injured in accident involving bus, lorry on NSE

IPOH: Three people were injured in an accident involving a bus and a lorry at Kilometre 392 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) this afternoon, causing the bus to plunge into a ravine.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the injured were the bus driver and his assistant, as well as a road maintenance worker.

He said his team received a call at 4.27 pm, and a team from the Tanjung Malim and Slim River Fire and Rescue Stations was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found that the accident involved a passenger bus carrying 24 foreign workers and a road maintenance lorry, resulting in the bus plunging into a ravine.

“Two of the injured were taken to the hospital by members of the public, while another was transported by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle to Slim River Hospital,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that all 24 bus passengers, including another bus assistant and the lorry driver with his assistant, were unharmed.

Sabarodzi said that the rescue operation was completed by 5.45 pm.