New bites, sips

Exciting new menus to satisfy every craving

FOOD lovers, get ready for an exciting lineup of new menu launches that will take your dining experience to the next level. Shake Shack Shake Shack opened its second Malaysian outlet at Sunway Pyramid and it comes with an exclusive avocado menu. Fans can look forward to the Avocado Burger, featuring a juicy Angus cheeseburger topped with freshly sliced avocado, applewood-smoked streaky beef and the brand’s signature ShackSauce, all served in a soft potato bun. Those preferring chicken can opt for the Avocado Chicken, made with tender antibiotic-free chicken, crispy lettuce, tangy pickles, rich buttermilk herb mayo and of course, creamy avocado.

No Shake Shack visit is complete without a signature Concrete, and the Sunway Pyramid outlet has three exclusive flavours. The Shack Attack is a chocolate lover’s dream, with rich chocolate frozen custard blended with Chocolate Concierge chunks, brownie bites and Shack fudge sauce. Cleopatra’s Dream combines smooth vanilla frozen custard with luscious pistachio sauce, finished with a matcha cookie and crispy crepes. Inspired by the legendary queen’s opulence, this dessert offers a luxurious experience. The Golden Rule celebrates Sunway Pyramid’s grandeur with a tropical mix of vanilla frozen custard, passion fruit and mango, topped with caramel cookies and golden sprinkles, making it a good mix of fruity and creamy flavours.

Mi Sedaap Mi Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken Ramen has made a bold comeback with a new look and even better flavour. The noodles are now made with premium Australian and Canadian wheat flour, giving them a thicker, springier texture that soaks up the spicy sauce for maximum flavour. Infused with fresh chilli and high-quality spices, this ramen delivers an authentic Korean kick, while allowing Malaysians to customise the spice level to suit their taste. Beyond its flavour upgrade, Mi Sedaap is launching a dynamic new TV commercial to mark this exciting return. The commercial stars the charismatic K-drama heartthrob Ahn Hyo-seop who brings his signature charm to showcase the fiery indulgence of Mi Sedaap’s Korean Spicy Chicken Ramen. With a fresh new look, enhanced texture and intense flavours, this instant noodle is set to become a must-have for all ramen enthusiasts.

Oatside Many Malaysians fall short of their daily protein intake, which is essential for muscle growth, tissue repair and overall health. Oatside Protein provides a convenient and delicious solution, offering 20g of plant-based protein per pack, equivalent to the protein content of three eggs but with just 2g of fat and no added cane sugar. The protein source comes from sprouted non-genetically modified organism pea protein, ensuring a cleaner and more natural process without harsh treatments such as acid hydrolysis. The sprouting method enhances digestibility and increases bioavailability, making it easier for the body to absorb nutrients efficiently. Each serving also contains more than 3,000mg of branched-chain amino acids, essential for muscle recovery and overall strength. Available in 250ml packs, this drink comes in vanilla and chocolate, offering a smooth and satisfying taste that breaks away from the chalky, artificial flavours commonly found in protein drinks. Fitness enthusiasts and early adopters have already embraced this plant-based innovation, making it a go-to choice for those looking to fuel their fitness journey with clean, high-quality protein.