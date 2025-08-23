Three killed as car skids into ditch in Banting early today

SHAH ALAM: Three people died and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded into a ditch on Jalan Sultan Sulaiman Shah in Banting early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received a call at 3.56 am regarding the accident involving six men, all locals.

Following that, a team from the Banting Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched to the scene, arriving nine minutes later.

Ahmad Mukhlis stated that six victims were trapped in the car and were removed from the wreckage between 4.20 am and 5.15 am.

He confirmed that three of them died while the other three sustained injuries to the head, body, and legs and were sent to Banting Hospital for treatment. – Bernama