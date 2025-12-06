KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that three Malaysians have been detained in Laos after being believed to be involved in an attempt to smuggle 103 packages of ganja into that country on May 27.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department acting director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the three men, aged between 25 and 29 years old, were detained at the Laos International Airport after arriving in the country on a Thai Airways flight.

“Checks found that the men left the country on May 22 and investigations are underway to determine whether the marijuana was smuggled from here or Thailand.

“They are currently being detained by the Laos authorities and investigations are underway,” he said when contacted here today.

Earlier, Laos media reported that the three men, including a rap singer from Malaysia, were detained by the country’s authorities during a routine inspection involving customs officers and airport enforcement.

During the inspection of their six suitcases, the authorities found 103 packages of cannabis with an estimated total weight of 86 kilogrammes hidden in the bags.

It is reported that the three individuals were believed to be waiting for a flight to Germany to smuggle the drugs out of the country.

Meanwhile, Laos authorities said that the three individuals will be prosecuted according to the country’s laws and the case will be investigated according to the set procedures.