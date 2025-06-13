SHAH ALAM: Selangor police smashed a syndicate selling vape liquid suspected to be laced with drugs after arresting two local men and 10 foreigners in separate raids around North Klang and Sungai Buloh on June 10 and 11.

The raids involved a vape sales outlet in Klang and a factory used for packaging vape liquid in Sungai Buloh where authorities seized 663 vape cartridges containing methamphetamine-laced liquid, 4,600 pods and 158 plastic barrels of vape liquid suspected to be mixed with amphetamine and ketamine, totalling RM5.109 million.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the total value of vape liquid, including other items seized were worth RM99,873, marking it as the largest bust of drug-laced vape so far this year.

He said in the first case, police arrested a local man at an outlet selling vape in Klang and seized 663 cartridges of vape liquid suspected to contain meth with an estimated volume of 1,260 millilitres.

“Investigations revealed that the 21-year-old suspect had been a salesman at the outlet which has been operating for the past four years.

“The suspect has no previous criminal record and police also seized RM1,073 cash and a Mazda CX-5 car worth RM40,000,” he said at a press conference here today.

Hussein said in the second raid at around 12.30 am on June 11, police arrested a local man and 10 foreigners at a factory used for packaging vape liquid in Sungai Buloh.

He said the local man was a business manager while all the foreigners were packaging vape liquid at the premises that has been operating for the past six months and checks found that all the suspects, aged between 21 and 38, did not have any criminal record in this country and also tested negative for drugs.

“Total value of the seizure in this case amounted to RM4.910 million and all the drugs were believed to be marketed around the Valley Klang and neighbouring countries.

“Police also seized a yellow chain worth RM3,200, three rings (RM3,500), mixed cash of RM7,200 and a BMW car worth RM45,000,“ he said.

Hussein said all suspects were remanded for between five to seven days while the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Hussein said police are hunting for a foreigner who taught a business manager at the Sungai Buloh premises on how to process vape liquid mixed with drugs.

He said the foreigner who provided the raw materials for vape liquid production is also believed to be a partner of the local suspect.

“The local man then hired 10 foreigners to work for him by marketing the vape liquid via courier to vape retail shops as well as transporting it to neighbouring countries by land routes,“ he said.