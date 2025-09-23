Three men arrested for robbery and impersonating police officers

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three men early this morning on Jalan Kampung Pasir for allegedly committing a robbery with a fake firearm while impersonating police officers.

Brickfields District Police Chief ACP Hoo Chang Hook stated that a patrol team noticed four suspicious men at 3:30 am.

A local man reported that three suspects pointed a gun at him and stole his identity card, mobile phone, and wallet.

The suspects attempted to flee on motorcycles but were quickly apprehended by the police team at the scene.

Police recovered several stolen items including a gun-shaped lighter and the 17-year-old victim’s personal belongings.

Two motorcycles used by the suspects, aged between 26 and 35, were also seized in the incident.

The group’s modus operandi involved targeting lone motorcyclists by posing as police officers, a tactic active for six months.

Suspects would show the imitation pistol to victims and extort cash or items under threat of being taken to the police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 170 for impersonating a public servant.

Checks revealed that two suspects had previous criminal records, with one still wanted under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama