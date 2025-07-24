Three motorcyclists killed in Seremban expressway pile-up

SEREMBAN: Three motorcyclists were killed and 12 others injured in a massive pile-up involving 15 motorcycles, a car, and a lorry on the North-South Expressway early this morning. The accident occurred at KM262.5 northbound near Seremban around 2.30 am.

Initial police investigations revealed that the crash began when three motorcycles at the front of a convoy collided, causing a chain reaction.

“Twelve motorcycles behind them were unable to avoid the fallen riders, leading to multiple collisions,“ said Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din.

The impact also involved a car and a lorry, which were struck by some of the motorcycles. Three victims, aged between 18 and 20, died at the scene due to severe injuries. Twelve others were rushed to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar, with two in critical condition in the ICU.

Mohamad Hatta confirmed that the bodies were sent to Hospital Rembau for post-mortem. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Authorities have urged motorcyclists to ride cautiously and avoid reckless maneuvers.

Witnesses or those with information are asked to contact investigating officer Insp Tiew Chuan Jie at 014-9668399 or the nearest police station. - Bernama