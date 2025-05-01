KOTA BHARU: Three traders were fined RM10,000 each by the Sessions Court here today for possession of controlled items without a valid licence.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah meted out the fine on Zamri Mat Daud, 51, Muhammad Baharuddin Sukri, 3, and Muhammad Affizan Fauzi, 30, after they pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Zamri was charged with possession of 408 kilograms of packet cooking oil at Pengkalan Haram Paija, Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat at 7.30 am on June 17, 2023, while Muhammad Baharuddin and Muhammad Affizan were charged with unlawful possession of diesel.

Muhammad Baharuddin was charged with possession of 1,000.26 litres of diesel at the traffic lights at Pasaraya Salamku Pasir Pekan, Jalan Pasir Pekan-Kutan, Tumpat at 6.55 am on Nov 16, 2023.

Muhammad Affizan was charged with committing a similar offence, involving 1,328.535 litres of diesel, at Lorong Maut Kampung Neting Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat at 8 pm on Nov 11, 2023.

In committing the offence, they had violated Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and were charged under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officers Muhammadi Iman Masjuri and Wan Mohd Razif Wan Ghazali, from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, while lawyers Muhammad Zulfaqar Al Basysyar Saharuddin and Mohd Taufikrullah Rusli represented the three accused.