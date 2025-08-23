Three-year-old boy dies after falling from sixth-floor apartment

KUALA LUMPUR: A three-year-old boy has died after falling from the sixth floor of a Kota Damansara apartment on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the public discovered the unconscious child on a pedestrian walkway and alerted authorities at 4.42 pm.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar confirmed medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which pertains to child neglect,“ he said in a statement today.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 03-7966 2222.

Investigating Officer Insp Ainaa Athira can also be reached directly at 010-276 2186 for relevant information. – Bernama