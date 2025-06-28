Thunderstorm and heavy rain warning for four states until noon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in four states until noon today.

The affected areas include Hulu Langat in Selangor, as well as multiple districts in Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol, and Tampin) and the entire state of Melaka. Johor is also on alert, with Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, and Pontian expected to experience adverse weather conditions.

MetMalaysia advised residents in these areas to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. “Heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to flash floods and strong winds, posing risks to safety,“ the department stated.

Authorities recommend avoiding unnecessary travel and staying updated with official weather alerts. Emergency response teams are on standby to assist if needed.