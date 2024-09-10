PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for 10 states today.

In a post on MetMalaysia’s official Facebook page, the whole of Perlis and Melaka will be affected, along with eight other states including Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

The thunderstorm is expected to hit these states until 3pm today.

In Selangor, thunderstorms are expected to hit Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling and Kuala Langat districts while areas in Penang include Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan.

Meanwhile, affected areas in Kedah, include Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena dan Padang Terap while in Johor, Tangkak, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi dan Johor Bahru are said to be the areas to be hit with thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms in Kelantan and Pahang are expected to occur in Jeli and Cameron Highlands district respectively.

In East Malaysia, affected areas in Sarawak include Kuching (Kuching), Serian, Samarahan (Samarahan and Asajaya) and Mukah (Daro and Matu) while thunderstorms in Sabah are expected to hit Kudat (Pitas and Kudat).

Earlier, it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reminded the nation to prepare for potential flooding as the Northeast Monsoon is expected to arrive earlier this year, possibly in the last week of October.

With this information, Ahmad Zahid added that MetMalaysia will issue a warning five days before the anticipated flooding in areas prone to heavy rainfall and high tides.