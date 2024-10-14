Thunderstorm warning issued for 11 states - MetMalaysia

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for 11 states today.

According to MetMalaysia’s Facebook post, the thunderstorms in these areas are expected to last until 9pm today.

The states affected are the whole of Perak and Labuan whereas nine others listed in the warning are Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Sabah.

In Peninsular Malaysia, Pahang and Selangor are recorded to have the highest number of areas predicted to be hit with thunderstorms today while Kelantan has the lowest with one area, Gua Musang.

In Pahang, the areas expected to have thunderstorms are Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Maran and Kuantan while in Selangor, the areas listed are Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor and Klang.

Meanwhile, in Kedah the areas said to be affected are Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu while in Penang, the areas are only Seberang Perai Utara, Tengah and Selatan.

Areas in Terengganu forecasted to have thunderstorrms are Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman whereas areas in Negeri Sembilan are Jelebu, Kuala Pilah and Jempol.

In East Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah have the highest number of areas at seven and eight respectively.

Areas said to be affected in Sarawak are Serian (Serian), Samarahan (Simunjan), Sri Aman, Betong (Pusa, Betong and Saratok), Sarikei (Pakan and Julau), Miri (Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

In Sabah, the areas listed are Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Ranau, Tawau (Tawau) and Sandakan (Tongod and Sandakan).

Earlier, MetMalaysia issued a thunderstorm warning for six states on Sunday (Oct 13) which were, Sarawak, Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

The thunderstorm was forecasted to last until 6pm on Sunday.