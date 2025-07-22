Sabah approves 723MW power projects to boost electricity supply

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Energy Council (MTS) has granted conditional approval for 723 megawatts (MW) of new power generation projects to address the state’s growing electricity needs.

The projects include 360MW from gas-fired plants in Kimanis and Tawau, alongside 363MW from renewable sources such as hydro and wind.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor emphasised that decisions were made with careful consideration of economic growth, industrial demand, and affordability for consumers.

“All decisions must be made with balance and prudence, taking into account the state’s economic growth, industrial demands and the public’s capacity to bear energy costs,“ he said after chairing the MTS meeting.

Hajiji highlighted the progress of fast-track projects approved last year, which have already contributed to improving Sabah’s power reliability.

The state’s generation reserve margin has increased from 10% in early 2023 to 17% currently, with a target of 30% by year-end.

Additionally, the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) has seen significant improvement, dropping from 363 minutes in the first half of 2023 to 162 minutes in the latest reporting period.

The Chief Minister also urged state-linked companies (GLCs) to take a more active role in Sabah’s energy sector, ensuring sustainable development and local participation. - Bernama