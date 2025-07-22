MyKiosk 2.0 achieves 86% occupancy, boosts trader incomes

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,518 out of 4,054 units under the MyKiosk 2.0 initiative have been taken up as of July, representing over 86 per cent occupancy, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Under the earlier MyKiosk 1.0 initiative, 2,926 out of 3,189 units are occupied, achieving a 91.75 per cent filling rate.

Nga emphasised that the upgraded MyKiosk 2.0 features improved design and sustainability without raising rental costs.

“This initiative has successfully transformed the livelihoods of 7,243 hawkers and petty traders nationwide,“ he said during a Dewan Rakyat session.

The minister cited examples of traders, including an ‘ayam gunting’ seller in Melaka earning RM30,000 monthly and a soymilk vendor doubling income to RM18,000.

Nga added that the ministry uses a ‘traffic light’ system to evaluate local authorities’ management of MyKiosk units.

Full marks are awarded for full occupancy, ensuring accountability. Plans for MyKiosk 3.0 are also under review to further support small businesses. - Bernama