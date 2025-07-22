KTMB uses viral meme to warn against train misconduct

MALAYSIA’s national railway operator has cleverly capitalised on a recent viral internet phenomenon to deliver an important message about appropriate conduct aboard public transport services.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) recently published a witty Facebook post featuring an illustration depicting a couple in an intimate moment inside a train carriage, drawing inspiration from the widely-discussed concert incident that captured global attention earlier this week.

The original incident occurred during a Coldplay performance when the band’s kiss cam featured an uncomfortable couple, with frontman Chris Martin commenting from stage: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” The moment subsequently gained millions of views across social media platforms.

The railway company’s social media post included a clear message: “Please avoid inappropriate behaviour in the train. Remember, your every move might just be caught on camera.” The post continued with additional guidance encouraging passengers to maintain appropriate standards of public behaviour whilst using railway services.

Beyond the humorous approach, KTMB incorporated serious legal information for passengers. The post referenced Section 200 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010, which establishes penalties for inappropriate conduct on public transportation. Violations can result in substantial consequences including monetary penalties of up to RM1,000, potential imprisonment for up to three months, or both sanctions applied simultaneously.

The creative campaign generated significant engagement, with social media users responding positively to the railway operator’s approach to communicating important public transport etiquette guidelines.

Facebook user Unggu Violet commented: “The (page) admin is not behind the current trend. Good message.

While another user Princy Fernandez: “KTMB....you guys are so funny ????”

The viral moment has become a widespread internet phenomenon, inspiring numerous parodies and references across various platforms and organisations globally. American sports venues have also incorporated references to the incident, with mascots and broadcasters creating their own interpretations of the viral moment.

