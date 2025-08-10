Thunderstorms and heavy rain alert for all Malaysian states until 9 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in multiple states and federal territories.

The warning is in effect until 9 pm today, covering Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Labuan.

Several districts in Perak, including Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, and Perak Tengah, are also affected.

In Kelantan, areas such as Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai will experience adverse weather.

Terengganu’s Besut, Setiu, Dungun, and Kemaman districts are included in the alert.

Pahang’s Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Bentong, Kuantan, and Rompin are expected to face heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Selangor’s Gombak, Petaling, and Hulu Langat districts are under the warning, along with Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan.

Johor’s Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru are also affected.

In East Malaysia, Sabah’s interior regions, including Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau, and Tambunan, will experience severe weather.

The West Coast, Sandakan’s Beluran, and Kudat in Sabah are also included in the alert.

Sarawak’s Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan, Sibu, Mukah (Matu, Dalat, and Mukah), Kapit (Song, Kapit, and Bukit Mabong), Bintulu (Tatau), and Limbang are expected to be impacted.

MetMalaysia advises residents in these areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

The department continues to monitor weather conditions and will provide updates as needed. - Bernama