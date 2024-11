KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in four states until 5 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a weather warning issued at 2 pm today, it said the conditions were expected in Pahang (Bentong), Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin) and Melaka.

Meanwhile in Johor, similar conditions were expected in Tangkak, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.