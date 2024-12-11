PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has predicted the thunderstorms that commenced earlier this morning to last until 1pm in Selangor, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and three other states nationwide.

In MetMalaysia’s thunderstorm warning issued today, the states said to be hit are Kedah (Bandar Baharu), Penang (Seberang Perai Selatan) and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang Dan Selama dan Muallim).

Meanwhile in Selangor, the districts affected by thunderstorms and heavy rain are Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak and Petaling.

This morning saw a downpour in the Klang Valley and several area of Kuala Lumpur as well as Klang.

The rainy weather caused flash floods, as a result, crippling several main roads and highways.

It is reported that the traffic currently leading to Setia Alam to Bukit Raja is at a standstill due to flash floods.