Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in 11 states, KL and Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms and heavy rain with strong winds are expected to occur in 11 states, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, until 9 pm tonight, according to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 5 pm, MetMalaysia said the areas affected are Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim).

Also affected are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau), Melaka, Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru) and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis and Raub).

In Sabah, similar weather is expected in the interiors (Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort and Nabawan), while in Sarawak, the areas are the Kuching district (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit (Belaga), Bintulu and Miri.

According to MetMalaysia, a thunderstorm warning is a short-term alert valid for no more than six hours for each issuance when signs indicate thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 millimetres per hour expected to last more than an hour.