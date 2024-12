KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several states, until 5 pm today.

In Perak, the areas affected are Kinta, Kampar, Hilir Perak and Batang Padang; Pahang (Cameron Highlands) and Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat).

Similar weather conditions are also expected to occur in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur; Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu); Johor (Segamat and Kluang); Sarawak (Limbang) and Sabah, involving the interior, west coast and Sandakan (Tongod).