KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a forecast of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds for Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah until 9 pm today.

MetMalaysia said in a statement that the areas affected in Perak are the districts of Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim.

The areas to be hit in the Peninsula include Pahang (in Cameron Highlands); Selangor (Bentong); and Johor (Segamat).

In Sarawak, the affected areas include Sibu (Selangau), Mukah (Dalat and Mukah), Bintulu and Limbang; while the Interior Divisions of Sipitang, Tenom and Nabawan are set to be hit in Sabah.