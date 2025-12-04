Thunderstorms, heavy rain warning for all states until 7 pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds for most states until 7 pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over the states of Kedah involving the districts of Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu); Perak (Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim); and Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Tanah Tinggi Cameron, Lipis, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin).

The same weather conditions are also expected to occur in Selangor, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Tampin) and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi).

In Sarawak, the areas involved will be Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu dan Selangau), Bintulu (Tatau) and Limbang, while in Sabah, the interior (Sipitang dan Nabawan), west coast (Papar) and Tawau.