TikTok influencer arrested for dangerous stunts at Batu Kawan Stadium

NIBONG TEBAL: Police have arrested a TikTok influencer for performing dangerous driving stunts, including drifting, in the parking area of Batu Kawan Stadium.

The incident occurred at midnight yesterday, prompting swift action from authorities.

Seberang Perai Selatan police chief Supt Jay January Siowou confirmed the arrest, stating that the 26-year-old suspect was apprehended around 12.20 am by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Further checks revealed the suspect had a prior arrest under the same law.

Supt Jay emphasized that such actions endanger both the driver and other road users, urging the public to adhere to traffic regulations and avoid stunt driving. – Bernama