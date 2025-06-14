TLDM lights up Perak PMR 2025 with show-stopping display

LUMUT: Despite the sweltering heat, visitors at Dataran Lumut Waterfront were visibly uplifted by the spirited performance of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Brass Band on the second day of the Perak MADANI Rakyat (PMR) 2025 Programme.

A 20-minute showcase of musical flair and discipline by the elite RMN Brass Band drew enthusiastic crowds, many eager to catch a rare glimpse of the national heroes outside their usual military duties.

TLDM Brass Band Music director commander Mohd Shamram Ramli said the performance was held at the request of the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), the lead ministry for the Perak PMR 2025 Programme, to give the public a rare opportunity to witness the band’s unique appeal outside a military setting.

According to him, the performance first caught public attention after going viral on social media during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) in May, and was later staged at the TLDM Junior Soldiers’ Passing Out Parade in Tanjung Pengelih, Johor.

“We created this performance to entertain people and, at the same time, showcase the uniqueness of TLDM. The songs we played were chosen from a list of viral tracks,” he told Bernama today.

For this performance, the band brought a more laid-back vibe, featuring live singing, a dynamic drumline, and a fiery ‘dragon’ effect that lit up the sky, adding a dramatic touch to the show.

What made the performance even more delightful was seeing the band members dance while playing their instruments, creating a vibrant and feel-good atmosphere for the crowd who braved the afternoon heat.

According to Mohd Shamram, the TLDM Brass Band comprises 65 members, but due to limited space at the venue, only 55 were involved in the performance for the Perak PMR 2025.

Before the band took the stage, the crowd was treated to TLDM’s silent drill, a highly disciplined and synchronised routine performed without any verbal instructions or hand signals.

It was a mesmerising performance that held the crowd’s full attention, requiring the members to display exceptional coordination, control, and teamwork.

Those who missed today’s performances can catch them again at the Perak PMR 2025 tomorrow at 2 pm.