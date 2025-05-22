LANGKAWI: The Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) today received a Swift Sea Stalker (S3) Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) from Swiftships, a Los Angeles, US-based company. This acquisition is set to bolster TLDM’s capabilities in maritime defence.

In a statement, the TLDM announced that the S3 USV, a surface uncrewed platform, will provide an advantage to the TLDM fleet by enhancing maritime warfare capabilities in terms of surveillance and intelligence activities.

“This platform can be equipped with weaponry that increases deterrence in maritime warfare,“ the statement read.

“The reception of the S3 opens new opportunities for TLDM to explore uncrewed platforms, which can also support the vision of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), especially in the Future Force Development Plan,“ it added.

The symbolic handover ceremony took place at the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Pavilion at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC), where the Chief of Navy, Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain, represented the TLDM, while Swiftships was represented by its Executive Vice President, Kristina Paskeviciute.

The handover ceremony was witnessed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and also attended by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

According to the statement, the RMN has already begun operating uncrewed platforms with the establishment of Squadron 601, which uses Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) ScanEagle assets as a force multiplier in maritime operations.

Swiftships is a ship construction and marine engineering company based in Los Angeles and operates globally.