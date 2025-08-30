Nuraini wins historic para-cycling bronze for Malaysia ahead of National Day

KUALA LUMPUR: National Majlis Sukan Negara Malaysia Nuraini Mohamad Shukri created history by winning Malaysia’s first female medal at the 2025 Road Para Cycling World Cup in Ronse, Belgium.

Her bronze medal achievement in the individual time trial event comes just before Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebration.

Nuraini completed the cycle one category race in 26 minutes and 7.99 seconds behind Australian gold medallist Tahlia Clayton-Goodie who finished in 19 minutes and 34.82 seconds.

Brazil’s Victoria Maria De Camargo E Barbosa secured silver with a time of 24 minutes and 42.97 seconds.

This victory marks Nuraini as the first Malaysian female para-cycling athlete to win a medal in the championship.

Her success follows Mohammad Yusof Hafizi’s bronze medal achievement at last year’s championship in Adelaide, Australia.

Team manager Fuzaime Shamsudin described Nuraini’s accomplishment as a significant confidence boost for the national cycling squad’s future achievements. – Bernama