TNB finalising consortium partners for Sarawak-Peninsular interconnection

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd is finalising joint venture consortium partners to develop the Sarawak-Peninsular Malaysia interconnection project.

The multi-phase project will link electricity grids between East and West Malaysia via subsea cables.

TNB chief grid officer Hasmarizal Hassan said a pre-feasibility study for the 700-kilometre project was completed earlier this year.

“We completed our pre-feasibility study earlier this year, and we are now finalising the potential consortium partners,“ he said during his keynote address at the ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2025.

The project will connect Sampadi near Kuching to Sedenak in Johor.

Hasmarizal said the consortium would have 51% local equity participation with up to 49% held by international players.

Non-disclosure agreements with shortlisted companies are currently in progress.

Final consortium members will be confirmed by year-end to allow the full feasibility study to begin in January 2026.

The interconnection will enable transmission of up to 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy to Peninsular Malaysia.

Hasmarizal said the project serves as a key enabler of Malaysia’s energy transition under the ASEAN Power Grid framework. – Bernama