Tourism TVET programme expansion to boost graduate participation - Deputy Minister

SHAH ALAM: The government plans to expand the Tourism Sector Aspirations of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Generation programme to provide more opportunities for local graduates to venture into the industry.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said the initiative, undertaken in collaboration with higher education institutions, also aims to address the shortage of skilled workers to lead the country’s tourism sector, particularly in five sub-sectors.

He said these five sub-sectors are tour guides; hotels; spas, wellness and massage premises; golf; and theme parks.

“We prioritise exposing students to the unique aspects and opportunities in the tourism sector under these five sub-sectors. To ensure students secure employment, we facilitate matchmaking so they know where they can land.

“All this while, we’ve received feedback from industry players about the difficulty in sourcing skilled workers. This initiative serves as a short- to medium-term measure to meet industry demands,“ he said.

He said this after launching the Tourism Sector TVET Generation Aspirations in collaboration with the Management and Science University (MSU) Talent Sync Expo 2024 here today.

Khairul Firdaus also urged youths to continuously learn new skills, hone their talents in fields they are passionate about, and embrace the belief that vocational skills are key to success in today’s competitive job market.