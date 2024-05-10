Tourist arrivals in Melaka surpasses TMM2024 target, making state ideal host for WTD2025 - CM

MELAKA: Tourist arrivals in the state reached nearly 10 million by the end of last month, surpassing the target of 8.7 million for the 2024 Visit Melaka Year (TMM2024), proving Melaka to be an ideal host for the 2025 World Tourism Day, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said almost 80 per cent of the tourist arrivals recorded were domestic tourists.

“As such, efforts will be made to further increase the arrival of foreign tourists after Melaka receives the official letter as the host state for the WTD to be held in September next year.

“It is hoped that the event will make Melaka the focus of the world with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) having recognised Melaka as a world heritage site. It will also be a platform for us to attract more tourists to Malaysia,” he said.

He told reporters this after flagging off participants in the ‘Melaka Explorace 2024’ treasure hunt organised by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) in conjunction with TMM2024 at the Independence Declaration Memorial Square in Banda Hilir here today.

Also present were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, its Chief Executive Officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also Bernama Staff Club (KKB) president.

Commenting on the 2024 Melaka Explorace, involving more than 300 participants in 75 vehicles, Ab Rauf said such a programme helps to forge closer ties among media practitioners and the opportunity for participants to explore the history and unique treasures in Melaka.

“Melaka’s rich history is waiting to be explored and uncovered through a treasure hunt competition organised by Bernama, aimed at revealing its hidden secrets.”

“The 2024 Melaka Explorace is one of the best mediums to promote Melaka,” he said.

The 2024 Melaka Explorace will take participants to explore the three districts in the state, namely Melaka Tengah, Jasin and Alor Gajah, where they are required to complete the given tasks by walking, driving, riding a rickshaw and taking the Melaka River Cruise.

Participants also need to upload interesting photos and videos on social media during the competition as an added value for them to win the main prize of RM10,000 for the Open category and RM5,000 for the Media and Bernama/Melaka state government agency category.