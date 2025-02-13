Trader charged with cheating comedian’s wife of over RM100,000

BANGI: A trader pleaded not guilty at the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court today for cheating the wife of an actor and comedian of RM105,380 in connection with the celebrity’s arrest in a drug case.

Nursyafiqah Hermanshah, 27, was accused of scamming Afreena Suhaimi, 33, to transfer RM105,380 into five accounts in 26 transactions. Afreena is the wife of Muhammad Nizamudin Ahmad, popularly known as Along Cham.

The offence allegedly occurred at a petrol station at Bangi Gateway, Section 15 here at 6.06 pm on Dec 22 last year and on Jan 14 at 1.24 pm. She was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of 10 years in jail, whipping, and a fine if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Farhah Ahmad Hilmi proposed bail at RM7,000 with one surety; however, the accused lawyer, Tan Kim Kiek, requested a lower sum, citing that his client is only earning RM1,000 per month and has three children aged between three and eight.

Magistrate Nurdiyanah Mohd Nawawi granted bail at RM4,000 with one surety and set the case for mention on March 21 to submit documents and appoint a lawyer.

Media reports previously cited that Afreena lodged a police report, claiming a woman cheated her of RM95,180.

On Jan 29, police arrested the accused and her husband. Investigations revealed that Nursyafiqah has prior fraud-related records in Selangor, Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, and Kedah.