KUCHING: A female trader was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court, here, today, after being found guilty of two counts of possessing and selling health products which were not registered with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman imposed a fine of RM2,000 on Kho Shin Ru, 32, for the first count, in default of 14 days in jail if the fine is not paid. For the second count, Kho was fined RM8,000 in default of three months imprisonment if she failed to pay the fine.

For the first charge, Kho was accused of selling a box of unregistered health products from China, at 10.40 am on Oct 31, 2023, at business premises in Jalan Green, here.

In the second charge, Kho was found to be in possession of three types of unregistered health products, totalling 256 boxes, at the same location and time.

Both charges were framed under Regulation 30(1) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, which is punishable under Section 12(2) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952.

MOH Pharmacy Enforcement Division’s prosecuting officer, Logavinod Nakaswaram, appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The accused has paid the fine.