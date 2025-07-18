Trader pleads not guilty to swinging machete at police in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A trader who gained notoriety after a video of him aggressively confronting police went viral has pleaded not guilty to charges of using criminal force against law enforcement officers.

Izat Saini @ Zaini, 43, appeared before the Magistrates’ Court today to face allegations of brandishing a machete to intimidate public servants. The incident occurred during a joint operation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The charge, under Section 353 of the Penal Code, states that Izat allegedly swung the machete at Insp Fitri Farhan Wan Chik and Corporal Mohd Harris Lingam with the intent to deter them from performing their duties. The offence reportedly took place at Jalan 4/76B, Desa Pandan, at 11.17 am on July 15. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison, a fine, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Farhanah Arul Hisham led the prosecution, while lawyer Fadhli Sutris represented the accused. Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz granted bail at RM2,500 with one surety and scheduled the next mention for Sept 2.

The case stems from an incident earlier this month when a man was arrested for allegedly going on a rampage during an operation to dismantle illegal structures in Desa Pandan. - Bernama