Rajasthan school roof collapse kills 7 students, injures 20

NEW DELHI: Seven children were killed and 20 injured in India’s western state of Rajasthan on Friday when the roof of a school building collapsed, authorities said, after all those trapped under the rubble had been accounted for.

The school building was old and collapsed as a result of heavy rainfall in the region, Amit Kumar, a local police officer, told Reuters.

All seven who died were students, he added.

“Stones started falling inside... Suddenly, the whole roof fell and we came out. There were 30 students in the classroom,“ a student, who was not named, told ANI news agency. Footage from news channels showed locals gathered around the site of the collapse. Distressed family members could be heard crying as authorities used a crane to remove the debris.

“Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children,“ Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on X.

Reuters has a minority stake in ANI. - Reuters