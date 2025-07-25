Facebook removes viral audio clip for policy breach in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced that Facebook, owned by Meta, removed a viral audio clip for breaching the platform’s content policies. The clip, allegedly recorded during an internal meeting, had been widely shared online before its removal.

In a statement, MCMC clarified that Meta acted independently based on its community guidelines. The commission began monitoring the issue after receiving public complaints.

“MCMC takes seriously the act of uploading or sharing audio or video content without consent, especially when it potentially violates privacy, contains offensive material, spreads misinformation, or causes unnecessary distress to those involved,” the statement read.

The commission reminded users to be cautious when sharing digital content, warning that unauthorised or provocative material could lead to legal consequences under laws like the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. - Bernama