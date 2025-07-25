KPDN seeks more officers to boost enforcement efforts nationwide

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has submitted a request to increase its workforce to enhance enforcement of government policies. Deputy director-general (Enforcement) Aris Mamat highlighted the need for more personnel due to operational challenges.

“Last year, we added over 200 members and officers nationwide, and this year we are also applying for more,“ Aris said during the Inter-Agency Sports Championship opening at the Sports and Youth Complex in Panji. He noted that recruitment depends on the Public Service Department (JPA) quota.

Currently, KPDN has 2,300 officers and members across the country. Aris stressed the necessity of expanding the team to improve effectiveness, particularly with 13 acts requiring enforcement support.

“We need this increase for better control, especially when the government introduces new policies,“ he added. KPDN will also collaborate with other agencies to prevent controlled goods leakage.

“Without inter-agency cooperation, curbing illegal activities would be impossible,“ Aris said. - Bernamapix