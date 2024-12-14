Trader with disability loses RM6,000 in Terengganu floods

CHUKAI: A trader suffered losses exceeding RM6,000 after his goods were destroyed during the second wave of floods that hit Terengganu this week.

Zainal Abidin Kamarudin, a person with a disability (PwD) from Kampung Padang in Kemasik, lost over 100 kilograms of dried fish and 500 used bags, which were his family’s main source of income. The items could not be saved as floodwaters rose rapidly on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old, who lost his left leg four years ago due to chronic diabetes, expressed worry and despair over his family’s future, as he lacks the funds to restart his business.

“We just returned from the temporary relief centre yesterday. As soon as we entered the house, we were greeted by a foul smell.

“The salted fish we had processed and placed in trays before the floods five days ago were scattered on the floor. Two sacks of used bags were also beyond salvage and had to be discarded,” he said at his residence.

Meanwhile, Zainal’s wife, Yurneli Fahrudin, 52, said the floods caused extensive damage not only to their trading goods but also to many household and electrical appliances. She described the devastation as worse than the 2014 Yellow Flood.

Yurneli said she had to muster strength and rely on her five children, aged between eight and 22, to help clean the house, given her husband’s limited mobility.

“My husband is entirely dependent on me because he is wheelchair-bound. I didn’t have time to save the belongings because I had to get my husband and children to safety.

“This year alone, our house has been flooded five times since the Northeast Monsoon season began. I feel like I have no tears left to shed. All I can do now is pray for Allah’s blessings to provide us with sustenance for our family,” she said.