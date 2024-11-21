Traders acquitted of weapons possession, kidnapping charges

KOTA BHARU: The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged three traders from charges of possessing weapons, kidnapping and injuring a man last year.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah ordered Muhamad Imran Mohamed Nor, 29, Mohamad Azameer Firdaus Ramlee, 26 and Rozaimie Sharizan Ramli, 18, to be acquitted and discharged from the charges at the end of the prosecution’s case after finding that there was no evidence to prove the elements of the charges.

The three men were jointly charged with causing serious injuries to Mohd Hafendi Jaly, 36, near Pantai Kemayang, Tawang in Bachok, at 10.30 pm on July 7 last year.

They were charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides for a penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine or whipping.

For the second charge, the three were jointly charged with kidnapping Mohd Hafendi at a house in Kampung Wakaf Aik, Tawang, Bachok, at 8.45 pm on the same date, under Section 363 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Mohamad Azameer Firdaus and Muhamad Imran also faced a third charge of possessing dangerous weapons, namely a wooden-handled knife and a machete, inside a car in front of a shop at Kampung Pintu Gerbang, Tawang, Bachok, at 1.15 am on July 8 last year.

They were charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which carries a punishment of imprisonment for not less than five years and up to 10 years if convicted.