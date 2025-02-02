KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on the country’s main highways leading to the Klang Valley is still slow as people start returning to the capital after the Chinese New Year long holiday.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said that as of 9pm today, congestion occurred at several locations along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) following an increase in the number of vehicles and is expected to last until late night.

He informed that the congestion heading to the Klang Valley from the north involved locations from Gurun heading to Sungai Petani Selatan, Gopeng to Bidor, Tanjung Malim to Bukit Tagar and Bukit Beruntung to Sungai Buaya.

He said for the southbound, congestion occurred from Pedas Linggi to Seremban.

For the east coast sector, congestion occurred at the Bentong Toll Plaza heading to Lentang and Genting Sempah heading to the Gombak Toll Plaza.

The public can get the latest traffic information through the PLUSLine toll-free line 1-800-88-0000 and X @plustrafik website or the LLM line 1-800-88-7752 and the X @llmtrafik website.