Traffic obstruction tops offences as 10,000 notices issued in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic obstruction emerged as the leading offence with 3,559 notices issued during a three-day enforcement operation in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad revealed that a total of 10,036 notices were issued for various offences from September 16 to 18.

He stated that 8,006 notices came from daily operations, 1,330 from integrated operations, and 700 through the Ops Didik programme.

A total of 9,508 notices involved various types of vehicles while 528 notices were issued to pedestrians.

Other significant offences included failing to obey traffic lights with 2,326 notices, stopping in yellow boxes with 525 notices, and stopping past white lines at intersections with 470 notices.

Motorcyclists received the highest number of notices at 4,578, followed by car drivers with 4,353 notices, taxi drivers with 219, van drivers with 207, and lorry drivers with 146.

Additional offences included non-compliant vehicle registration numbers with 224 notices, dirty or fancy plate numbers with 458 notices, seat belt violations with 408 notices, helmetless motorcyclists with 32 notices, and unauthorised motorcycle modifications with 199 notices.

Ops PUU, launched on September 6, emphasises advocacy and community engagement for minor traffic offences rather than immediate summons issuance. – Bernama