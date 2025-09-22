AGC reviewing Shafie Apdal’s remarks on Zara Qairina death case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers is conducting a detailed review of every part of the statement made by Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal regarding the case of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

In a statement today, the AGC confirmed it would not hesitate to take firm legal action, including initiating contempt of court proceedings once the review is completed.

The department takes seriously the remarks made by Mohd Shafie during the Jelajah Inspirasi DSSA P187 Kinabatangan event on September 20, 2025.

Such statements risk creating inaccurate public perceptions and could disrupt the smooth progress of ongoing court proceedings.

The AGC again reminded the public not to make any statements or take actions that could cause confusion or interfere with ongoing court proceedings.

Earlier, a video of a dinner event went viral showing Mohd Shafie questioning the lengthy duration of the inquest proceedings.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Kota Kinabalu’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was buried at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim cemetery in Sipitang the same day.

She was admitted to the hospital a day earlier after being found unconscious near a drain at her school hostel in Papar at 4 am.

On August 8, the AGC ordered her remains to be exhumed for a post-mortem before announcing an inquest into her death on August 13. – Bernama