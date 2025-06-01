PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry will focus on efforts to address the issue of overloading of heavy vehicles, especially through legislative aspects this year, said its Minister, Anthony Loke.

He said the ministry would review the need to amend and improve laws such as the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) and the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334).

This includes reviewing the need to fix the rates of compounds and fines for overloading offences.

“So, this year, it is our focus to tackle the issue of overloading, which has been going on for years.

“I want to state here my desire and determination to, once and for all, tackle and resolve this issue of overloading. It needs a lot of integrated actions,” he told a media conference after delivering the ministry’s 2025 New Year message at a ceremony here today.

He said the ministry will review the logistics ecosystem, besides collaborating with port authorities to resolve the issue of overloaded vehicles.

“We are also studying the suitability of imposing liability on the consignee, who may be responsible in the ecosystem for the offence of overloading,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said the Transport Ministry will look at the legal framework to gazette regulations for pick-up vehicles to carry goods or loads safely as long as they do not exceed the permitted weight limit.

“This is to ensure uniformity from the aspects of legislation and enforcement in the field,” he said.

Loke also said that the ministry will review its policy on the registration and use of rebuilt vehicles to ensure that only heavy vehicles with the best integrity, safety and quality are allowed on the road.

“For this, the Transport Ministry will collaborate with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to comprehensively review this policy,” he said.

Based on the Road Transport Department, he said there are currently 145,836 rebuilt vehicles with active status and 38,000 units that are inactive nationwide.