Transport Ministry proposes new logistics hub in Nilai or Enstek

NILAI: The Ministry of Transport has proposed the establishment of a dedicated logistics hub in Nilai or Enstek, Negeri Sembilan, to further bolster Malaysia’s logistics sector.

Minister Anthony Loke said the location is ideal due to its proximity to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and its strategic connectivity via highways linking the northern, southern, eastern, and western regions of Peninsular Malaysia.

“We have initiated discussions with Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. I suggested that a site in Enstek or Nilai be designated specifically for logistics.

“Currently, this area is utilised for various industrial purposes, but there is no dedicated logistics zone. I proposed that the state government or its agencies allocate land to develop a national logistics hub,” he told reporters here today.

Loke said this after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for GOLOG’s Smart Regional Halal Distribution Centre (Smart RHDC) at Enstek here today. GOLOG chief executive officer Ivan Chin was also present.

Loke said a purpose-built logistics hub in Negeri Sembilan could attract more logistics companies, which are presently concentrated in congested areas such as Shah Alam and Klang, Selangor. Unlike these locations, Nilai and Enstek offer the added advantage of proximity to KLIA.

“A dedicated logistics hub would undoubtedly draw significant investments into this sector,” he said, adding that Malaysia’s globally recognised halal certification system also positions the country as a leader in producing halal products.

Sharing his observations from visits to China and Hong Kong, Loke said there is growing global recognition of the economic potential of halal-certified products, with Malaysia’s certification system considered among the most comprehensive.

“Even in non-Muslim-majority regions like China and Hong Kong, there is an understanding of the importance of halal products. Cities aspiring to be international hubs attract many Middle Eastern tourists who require halal products,” he added.

Loke emphasised that halal certification goes beyond food to include products like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, broadening market opportunities.

Highlighting GOLOG’s role in advancing halal logistics, he said the Smart RHDC facility will serve as a hub for consolidating halal products for export and import via KLIA.

Meanwhile, Ivan Chin revealed that the RM400 million Smart RHDC project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Chin said the facility will provide greater market access for business owners and farmers through collaboration with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA).

The Smart RHDC will become a central hub for global halal food exports, offering advanced storage solutions for raw materials, semi-finished, and finished products.

It will also feature Malaysia’s first Artificial Intelligence-powered automated cold storage warehouse, with a capacity of 84,000 pallets and 60 loading bays.

“The facility will utilise over 30 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and be powered by the innovative GOLOG Intelligent Operating System (GAIA OS), “ Chin added.