Trial of Avitan Shalom postponed to tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of an Israeli man, Avitan Shalom, who is charged with two counts of possessing 200 bullets and trafficking six firearms at the Sessions Court here today was adjourned to tomorrow due to the unavailability of a Hebrew interpreter.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin granted the adjournment after lawyer Datuk Naran Singh, who represented Avitan, 39, applied to get one.

“We are trying our level best to get a Hebrew interpreter to interpret the evidence from the prosecution witnesses, but we (the court) cannot confirm the date. Therefore, as far as today is concerned, I will adjourn this matter to tomorrow.

“But be prepared if there is no Hebrew interpreter available, the court’s interpreter will interpret to you (Avitan) in English using a simple language. If you (Avitan) do not understand, please raise your hand and inform the court that you do not understand. For today, the case will be adjourned to tomorrow at 10 am,” the judge said.

However, Naran did not agree if the trial of the case was conducted without a Hebrew interpreter and deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam did not object to the application because it was the right of the defence.

Following that, the court asked the defence to raise the issue in tomorrow’s proceedings.

Earlier, Avitan, who was wearing a white T-shirt and a black vest, arrived at the court at about 10 am under tight security by almost 200 police personnel assigned to guard the main entrance of the court to ensure that the security situation was under control.

The court had previously set the trial of the case for 12 days starting today until Jan 9, Jan 13 to 16, and Jan 20 to 23.

According to the first amended charge, Avitan is charged with possessing a box of Shell Shock NAS3 9mm containing eight bullets, three boxes of Bullet Master Co Ltd containing 150 bullets and 42 bullets in three different weapons without a license or weapons permit.

The charge was made under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 which carries a prison sentence not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

For the second amended charge, Avitan is charged with trafficking six firearms, namely Glock 19 USA 9x19, Sig Sauer P3205P, Cougar 8000FT, Glock 17 Gen4 Austria 9x19, M&P 9C Smith & Wesson Springfield MA USA and Stoeger Cougar 8000F.

The offence was charged under Section 7(1) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 which carries a prison sentence of not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years and not less than six strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Both offences were allegedly committed in a hotel room in Jalan Ampang, here between 6.46 pm on March 26 and 6 pm on March 28 last year.