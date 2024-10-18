Tropical rainforest conservation workshop held

PETALING JAYA: Some 50 people recently converged at the Elmina Rainforest Knowledge Centre in Elmina West, Shah Alam for half a day to participate in conserving the national treasure that is our tropical forests.

Organised by the Tropical Rainforest Conservation and Research Centre (TRCRC) and BOH Plantations Sdn Bhd, the “Caring for Our Forest” workshop was held in conjunction with World Habitat Day, which falls on the first Monday of October.

TRCRC project executive Syafiqah Mohd Hamezan said participants learned about TRCRC’s core conservation work since it was established in 2012, which is to safeguard and nurture native trees, restore tropical rainforests and address the critical rate of biodiversity loss in Malaysia.

“The participants also learned firsthand how restoring degraded landscapes with native plant species is key to addressing the critical rate of biodiversity.”

It was previously reported that between 1973 and 2015, Malaysia lost about 29.4% of its natural forest cover.

“Conserving plant species that are at immediate risk of extinction would help alleviate future loss of natural forests and biodiversity,” she said, adding that participants were given a guided tour of the Elmina Living Collection Nursery as well.

Syafiqah said at TRCRC, seeds from endangered, rare and threatened plants are collected, germinated and planted on its established sites to produce seeds and planting material for forest restoration projects.

She said TRCRC’s efforts are aligned with its twofold mission to conserve tropical rainforest plant species and lead landscape-wide protection.

Its forest restoration projects include its flagship Tropical Rainforest Living Collections in Merisuli, Sabah and Banun, Perak.

“At Elmina, we are dedicated to enhancing urban biodiversity through various initiatives. We focus on restoring degraded landscapes and areas near river banks in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. Our efforts aim to promote ecological resilience and functioning habitats for local wildlife.”

BOH Plantations chief commercial officer Chen Chaw Chang said the TRCRC-BOH effort is an extension of the company’s ongoing initiatives to enhance urban biodiversity and support sustainability efforts.

“The workshop aimed to create a better tomorrow for Mother Earth and was a reflection of our belief in being guided to be thoughtful of the future.

“Through the BOH Wish Tree initiative, we donated RM20,000 to TRCRC to fund the collection of 500 new seedlings to be nurtured for tree planting exercises that enhance urban biodiversity.”

Chen said as 2024 marks BOH’s 95th anniversary, it is focusing on regenerating the environment and continuing its commitment to embed sustainability principles in every aspect of its operations, including agricultural practices, product packaging and community engagements.

For parents Saiful Naim Abdul Hamin and Rabiatul Adawiyah Zakaria, both 37 years old, participating in the workshop presented an opportunity to connect with urban biodiversity conservation efforts.

“We had firsthand experience with soil mixing, filling up polybags and transplanting seedlings in them. Best of all, we could spend time with our sons Adam Solihin, 10, and Alif Daniel, eight, so it was a day well spent,” said Rabiatul Adawiyah.

Saiful said: “It was such a wonderful opportunity to expose our boys to nature and give them firsthand experience on how they too could play a part in caring for our forests.

“They enjoyed themselves transplanting the seedlings and learned many new things about conservation.”