KUALA LUMPUR: KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi will always be remembered as a leader with a big heart, known for his patience and his attentiveness to the grievances of civil servants.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said the 5th Prime Minister had initiated significant changes that greatly improved the well-being and motivation of civil servants nationwide.

“Cuepacs expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude to the late Tun Abdullah for his immense contributions to civil servants during his tenure as the 5th Prime Minister of Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Adnan highlighted some of Tun Abdullah’s key contributions, which were highly valued by civil servants, including the salary increase in 2007, the extension of the mandatory retirement age, and the introduction of the Special Grade Promotion (KUP) scheme.

“In 2007, under the leadership of Tun Abdullah, the government announced a salary increase of up to 35 per cent for over one million civil servants, effective July 1. The support group received the highest adjustment of 35 per cent, while the top management group saw an increase of 7.5 per cent.

“In May 2008, the government extended the compulsory retirement age for civil servants from 56 to 58, effective 1 July. This move was made after considering the life expectancy of Malaysians and to ensure that job opportunities for new graduates were not affected,” he said.

He added that the government introduced the KUP scheme to provide long-serving civil servants with an opportunity for promotion without having to wait for a vacancy.

Adnan prayed that Tun Abdullah’s soul would be blessed and placed among the righteous.

Tun Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute at 7.10 pm last night.

He was laid to rest with full state funeral honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, National Mosque, at 2.30 pm today.