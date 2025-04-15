BANGKOK: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in strengthening Thailand–Malaysia ties and advancing the development of border areas.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences on the passing of Abdullah, affectionately known as “Pak Lah”, who died at the age of 85 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

On her official X account, Paetongtarn said Abdullah would be remembered as a visionary leader with integrity and humility, whose tenure was characterised by significant economic reforms and efforts to promote national unity.

“He (Abdullah) also played an important role in the advancement of Thailand - Malaysia relations, especially development of border areas of the two countries.

“In this time of mourning, we, the Thai people, join in remembering and paying tribute to Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and stand in solidarity with the people of Malaysia,” she wrote.

During his tenure as Prime Minister from 2003 to 2009, Abdullah was engaged extensively with his Thai counterparts, focusing on managing and mitigating the impact of the insurgency in Southern Thailand, which affected both nations.

Abdullah, 85, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 7.10 pm on Monday. He was laid to rest with full state funeral honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum near Masjid Negara (National Mosque) at 2.30 pm on Tuesday.