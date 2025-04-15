KUALA LUMPUR: A special documentary highlighting the achievements and legacy of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi as prime minister will be aired in recognition of his contributions.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), together with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Information Department (JaPen), would be responsible for preparing the content for the special documentary.

“There are several matters (materials) that have been prepared, but I asked for more. We want the people to remember Tun Abdullah’s contributions and sacrifices, especially for the generation who weren’t born yet at the time and may not know him.

“So I hope the content produced will showcase the changes in several decisions made by the government at that time, focusing not only on mega projects but also on the human aspect of economic development,” he told the media at Wisma Bernama today.

Present were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi said that Abdullah’s time as Malaysia’s fifth prime minister from 2003 to 2009 was marked by several achievements, including the introduction of Islam Hadari.

“I think this is a significant achievement, especially at a time when Islamophobia was rampant, post Sept 11 in the United States. That’s among his contributions to the country,” he added.

Abdullah, 85, died at the National Heart Institute at 7.10 pm yesterday. He was accorded a state funeral and was laid to rest at Heroes’ Mausoleum, National Mosque, at around 2.30 pm today.